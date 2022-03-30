Man suffers broken leg in second reported gang attack

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault in the Carranbane Walk area.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 24 at 10pm.

It predates as second assault in the same area at around 12.30am on Monday morning when a man aged in his twenties was beaten and robbed by a gang of up to four masked men.

Carranbane Walk

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Police received a report that a 31-year-old man was walking in the Carrabane Walk area when he was attacked by four males. The victim said one of the suspects was wearing glasses and that the assault took place at the end of Carrabane Walk, parallel to the traffic lights at the junction of Earhart Park and Skeoge Link.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where it was ascertained he had sustained a broken leg.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place ort may have dashcam or CCTV footage which can assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 418 28/03/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/