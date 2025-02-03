Man treated for stab wound to neck after reported assault in Dungiven

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
A man has been arrested after a reported stabbing incident in Dungiven.

The arrest was made following a report of an assault in Mountainview Park on Sunday.

Most Popular

On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 40 year-old was arrested at the scene for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and remained in custody on Monday, assisting officers with enquiries.

A 36 year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice