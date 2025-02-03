Man treated for stab wound to neck after reported assault in Dungiven

A man has been arrested after a reported stabbing incident in Dungiven.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest was made following a report of an assault in Mountainview Park on Sunday.

On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 40 year-old was arrested at the scene for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and remained in custody on Monday, assisting officers with enquiries.

A 36 year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.