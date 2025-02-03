Man treated for stab wound to neck after reported assault in Dungiven
A man has been arrested after a reported stabbing incident in Dungiven.
The arrest was made following a report of an assault in Mountainview Park on Sunday.
On police arrival, it appeared two males had been fighting, with one man sustaining a stab wound to the neck, just above his collarbone, police said.
A 40 year-old was arrested at the scene for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and remained in custody on Monday, assisting officers with enquiries.
A 36 year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.