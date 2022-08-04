Masked gang of up to ten torch car and smash windows

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are investigating the incident in Moss Park.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 11pm. It was reported a number of masked men, possibly around 10 males and some of whom are believed to have had baseball bats, started a fire on the bonnet of a car parked at an address and smashed a number of windows at the property before running away.

Two occupants who were in the house were uninjured. The incident is being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal

"We’re continuing with enquiries today to establish who was involved and a motive, and I'm appealing to anyone who was in Moss Park last night, just prior to 11pm, and who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch with us. Your information could help our investigation."