Dodgy but convincing £20 notes circulating in Derry

Staff and business owners have been warned to be on the look out for counterfeit notes in that denomination.

"We’ve had a report of a counterfeit £20 note that was used in a shop in the city recently and we’re appealing to business owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money. The note (pictured) is of high quality, and it’s understandable how it could easily go unnoticed, especially in a busy environment.

"It’s important that staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes in order to protect your business. There are a number of things to look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

The obverse of one of the counterfeit £20 notes.

"Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check," the PSNI said.

The police said there are also a number of steps which can be taken to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals.

• Display clear warning signs stating: - ‘COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY CHECKS WILL BE CARRIED OUT’

The reverse of one of the counterfeit £20 notes.

• Ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes.

• Have a policy for your staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote.