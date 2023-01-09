Masked man holds hammer to woman’s neck after entering bedroom in ‘terrifying’ ordeal

The incident occurred in the Galliagh area of the city early on Saturday morning.

Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary in the Altcar Park area shortly before 6.55am on Saturday, December 7.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "It was reported that two masked men had entered the property, one armed with a hammer who made his way to the female occupants bedroom, holding it against her neck, before both men left the property.

"While the woman who was in the property at the time has not reported any physical injuries, this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for her which will have left her shaken.”

Police at Strand Road continue to probe the incident and are appealing for information from the public.

Officers at the station are particularly appealing for anyone who may have captured video footage in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the Altcar Park area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 373 07/01/23 .

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org,” said DS Ballentine.