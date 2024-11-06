No arrests but Derry police relentlessly pursuing perpetrators of sexually motivated attacks on women

Nobody has yet been arrested by police investigating two sexually motivated assaults in Derry at the weekend though a range of resources have been devoted to the pursuit of whoever was responsible.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police told the ‘Journal’ they are continuing to investigate two recent attacks at Drumahoe and Top of the Hill on Friday and Saturday respectively after the paper asked if any arrests had been made.

The PSNI confirmed that its officers remain on the ground in the areas where the attacks occurred and vowed to relentlessly pursue the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “As enquiries progress, we have fully committed a range of resources to this investigation.

Derry City and Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney

“There remains an increased high visibility police presence in key areas across the city including the use of drones, foot, bicycle, and motorbike patrols.

“This police presence will continue. Our officers are on the ground to help and we hope this will provide reassurance to the local community, primarily for women and girls, following reports from last weekend."

Ch/Supt. Kearney said police would be rigorous in trying to bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be assured that our officers will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators responsible for these most recent attacks, which left the victims understandably traumatised. Specialist officers continue to support them.

“If anyone has any concerns or information they would like to share with police, they should not hesitate to contact us either online, via 101, or in an emergency, 999,” she said.