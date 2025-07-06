No injuries after car torched in deliberate Derry arson attack
The incident occurred in the Skeoge area in the early hours of Saturday.
Police in Derry said officers are appealing for information following the vehicle arson in the Glenabbey Drive area of the city's northern suburbs.
Officers, police stated, received a report that a car was on fire at approximately 2.30am on Saturday, July 5.
On attendance, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service the cause of the fire has been deemed deliberate.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 191 04/07/25.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/