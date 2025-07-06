No injuries after car torched in deliberate Derry arson attack

PSNI

A car has been torched in a deliberate arson attack in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the Skeoge area in the early hours of Saturday.

Police in Derry said officers are appealing for information following the vehicle arson in the Glenabbey Drive area of the city's northern suburbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers, police stated, received a report that a car was on fire at approximately 2.30am on Saturday, July 5.

On attendance, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service the cause of the fire has been deemed deliberate.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 191 04/07/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/