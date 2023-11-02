Over 700,000 illegal tablets bound for addresses including pregabalin, diazepam and alprazolam seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During Operation Pangea XVI multiple packages of tablets, with a street value of approximately £785,000 were intercepted.

Approximately 712,000 illegal and unlicensed tablets and medicines were seized during a week of action aimed at disrupting the illicit online supply of medicines and raising awareness of the health risks associated with buying medicines from illegal websites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy sedatives and anticonvulsants like zopiclone, pregabalin, alprazolam and diazepam were recovered. Botox and weight-loss products were seized as well.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer enters a property as part of Operation Pangea.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, of PSNI Organised Crime Branch, said: “Operation Pangea is a largescale international effort to disrupt the online sale of counterfeit and unlawful prescription drugs. It’s an intensified focus, over a set week, which involves the collective efforts of many partners.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, the operation has resulted in over 700,000 illicit tablets being seized, with a street value of approximately £785,000 and 12 people arrested. This action has undoubtedly reduced the inevitable harm to people in our communities.

“The figures are a welcome reflection of tremendous collective efforts. They’re also, however, a worrying sign of the reality – and that’s the demand for, and misuse of, prescription drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle every aspect of drug supply and misuse across the country. We’ll continue to work with partners at a local, national and international level to target suppliers and supply lines, and to disrupt the activities of individuals and organised crime groups.

Pregabalin was seized in the operation.

“It’s a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”

Darren Brabon, Assistant Director, Border Force said: “The excellent work of Border Force and our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force has led to the seizure of this substantial amount of unlicensed medicines. Through this fine example of joint working, these illicit medicines won’t reach our streets and our communities remain protected.

“Border Force works round the clock to intercept drug supply chains and will continue working closely with our counterparts to identify and prevent the new methods criminals take to smuggling illegal drugs and substances, in or out of the UK.”

Law enforcement officers entering a property as part of Operation Pangea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Pengelly, Permanent Secretary, Department of Justice said: “Making profit out of misery will not go unchallenged. Every successful operation has the potential to save lives. I very much welcome the outcome of this year’s Operation Pangea XVI and fully support all the partners in their efforts to tackle crime, to seize goods and criminal assets and protect public health.”

Peter May, Permanent Secretary, Department of Health said: “Participation in Operation Pangea is an important part of our continuing efforts to reduce the harm that can be caused by illicit drugs and unregulated or counterfeit medicines. I welcome the successful interception of these illicit products.