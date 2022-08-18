Pat Finucane Centre calls 'amnesty bill' rally as Shailesh Vara visits Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet the organisation called on people to gather at the War Memorial in the Diamond at noon.

"Please join us at War Memorial at 12 to let him feel families anger at #billofshame on legacy," the campaign group stated.

The demonstration is in protest at the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill which includes a statute of limitations for all Troubles related killings.