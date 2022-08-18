Pat Finucane Centre calls 'amnesty bill' rally as Shailesh Vara visits Derry
A protest against the controversial legacy bill is to take place in Derry city centre this afternoon during a visit by the British Secretary of State Shailesh Vara to the city, the Pat Finucane Centre has said.
By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:08 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:11 am
In a tweet the organisation called on people to gather at the War Memorial in the Diamond at noon.
"Please join us at War Memorial at 12 to let him feel families anger at #billofshame on legacy," the campaign group stated.
The demonstration is in protest at the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill which includes a statute of limitations for all Troubles related killings.
The bill has already passed the British House of Commons and is at the second reading stage in the British House of Lords.