Pat Finucane Centre calls on Keir Starmer and Britain’s new Labour Government to fulfil promise and scrap ‘legacy act’
The Derry-based human rights advocacy group issued the call in the wake of British Labour’s landslide win in the Westminster General Election on Thursday.
"Now is the time for Labour to live up to their manifesto promises and repeal the shameful ‘legacy act’. Labour have committed to reinstate legacy inquests and civil actions,” the PFC said on Friday.
The ‘legacy act’ was passed last September. Introduced to fulfil a Conservative Party 2019 manifesto pledge to end prosecutions of British Army veterans, it took legislative effect in April.
Last month Labour’s 2024 ‘Change’ manifesto promised to repeal it.
"The ‘legacy act’ denies justice to the families and victims of the Troubles. Labour will repeal and replace it, by returning to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement, and seeking support from all communities in Northern Ireland,” the document said.
The British Labour Party, however, has not yet pledged to get rid of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation & Information Recovery.
The ICRIR is an information body that was set up under the act. PFC said the ICRIR must go.
“Once the Secretary of State for NI has been appointed, PFC & Justice for the Forgotten (JFF) will urgently seek a meeting to outline why this is not enough.
"We will be advocating for: total repeal of the ‘legacy act’ - not just certain sections; reinstatement of inquests, civil actions and Police Ombudsman investigatory powers over legacy cases; no more amnesty/limited immunity deals for perpetrators, we need proper Article 2 [of the European Convention of Human Rights which stipulates that the lives of citizens in signatory countries must be protected under law] compliant investigations; an approach that is victim-centred, human rights compliant, and adopts the principles agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.”
The 2014 Stormont House Agreement was agreed between a majority of the parties in the North and the Irish and British governments and included proposes for a cross-border Independent Commission on Information Retrieval.
“Legacy must now be resolved, All families and society have waited too long for a proper and positive solution to deal with our past. PFC are resolved, energised and ready for this new chapter!” said the PFC.