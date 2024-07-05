Pat Finucane Centre calls on Keir Starmer and Britain’s new Labour Government to fulfil promise and scrap ‘legacy act’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pat Finucane Centre has called on Keir Starmer to immediately act on his manifesto pledge of repealing the NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Act.

The Derry-based human rights advocacy group issued the call in the wake of British Labour’s landslide win in the Westminster General Election on Thursday.

"Now is the time for Labour to live up to their manifesto promises and repeal the shameful ‘legacy act’. Labour have committed to reinstate legacy inquests and civil actions,” the PFC said on Friday.

The ‘legacy act’ was passed last September. Introduced to fulfil a Conservative Party 2019 manifesto pledge to end prosecutions of British Army veterans, it took legislative effect in April.

Last year during a visit to St. Columb’s College before the ‘legacy act’ had been passed by MPs Mr. Starmer promised to repeal the legislation if it was enacted.

Last month Labour’s 2024 ‘Change’ manifesto promised to repeal it.

"The ‘legacy act’ denies justice to the families and victims of the Troubles. Labour will repeal and replace it, by returning to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement, and seeking support from all communities in Northern Ireland,” the document said.

The British Labour Party, however, has not yet pledged to get rid of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation & Information Recovery.

The ICRIR is an information body that was set up under the act. PFC said the ICRIR must go.

“Once the Secretary of State for NI has been appointed, PFC & Justice for the Forgotten (JFF) will urgently seek a meeting to outline why this is not enough.

"We will be advocating for: total repeal of the ‘legacy act’ - not just certain sections; reinstatement of inquests, civil actions and Police Ombudsman investigatory powers over legacy cases; no more amnesty/limited immunity deals for perpetrators, we need proper Article 2 [of the European Convention of Human Rights which stipulates that the lives of citizens in signatory countries must be protected under law] compliant investigations; an approach that is victim-centred, human rights compliant, and adopts the principles agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.”

The 2014 Stormont House Agreement was agreed between a majority of the parties in the North and the Irish and British governments and included proposes for a cross-border Independent Commission on Information Retrieval.

