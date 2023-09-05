DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Britain looking after ‘its boys’ with legacy bill

The 'Free Derry' mural in the Bogside area of the city.

​It is expected Britain’s, Charles III, will provide ‘royal assent’ later this month despite the NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill being almost universally opposed in Ireland.

Not one MP elected by the 799,035 people in the North who voted at the last General Election supports the legislation, which is also opposed by the Irish Government, victims groups and nearly every single political party that organises on the island.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bill, when it is inevitably passed within the next few weeks, will introduce a statute of limitations for all Troubles-related killings, cutting off any realistic prospect for loved ones to gain some semblance of justice or closure through the judicial system.

The amnesty will apply both to British soldiers, as well as to loyalists and republicans, accused of carrying out atrocities during the conflict here.

The impetus for the bill stems from a pledge in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto to end prosecutions of British Army veterans.

It should be remembered that loyalist and republican paramilitaries collectively served thousands of years in prison for atrocities committed during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But once the prosecution of former soldiers became a live prospect the British establishment moved swiftly.