A packet of cigarettes containing £500 and a mobile telephone number that was left in an alleged Mi5 approach on Friday.

The woman, who is in her 70s and asked not to be named, said: “I am worried. I'm not sleeping. I'm only out of hospital. The raid was bad but this approach is worrying me.”

Both the search in Derry, and the alleged approach by the security services, which was made outside the city, occurred last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police raid happened shortly before 5pm at the woman’s home in Galliagh and lasted an hour-and-a-half according to a police search record that identified ‘munitions and wireless apparatus’ as the target of the operation. No such materiel was found.

The pensioner displaying a post-it note with a a telephone number on it that was found in a cigarette box that also contained £500.

"There were eleven police cars, four jeeps and the place was completely and utterly surrounded,” the grandmother said, while claiming: “A nine year old child who was in the house ran into the bedroom screaming and they questioned the child about who lived here.”

She continued: “We weren't in the house at the time. We phoned and asked the police to wait. I'm the owner of the house. I said: ‘Please wait until I come back and you can do whatever you have to do but please do not do anything in front of the children.’

“I was told on no uncertain terms where to go.”

The pensioner said she also received a phone call on Friday from her son, whom she described as a ‘staunch republican’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He phoned from where he was and I could tell he was shaking. He said two Mi5 boys landed at the door and pushed their way in and called ‘police’. When they came in they said they were Mi5.

“When they left he found a packet of cigarettes with £500 in cash in it and a telephone number. I told him to send it to me. He sent it to me and it arrived on Monday morning.”

A cigarette packet containing 25 £20 Bank of Ireland and Danske bank notes was shown to the ‘Journal’ on Tuesday. It contained a yellow post-it note with a telephone number on it.

The woman said she is going to donate the money to a local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) record left by the PSNI officers after they searched the home the occupant was unhappy about the fireplace in the property.

However, the officers reported 'no damage observed', the record states.

“I've had raids but never one like that in my life,” the woman said.

The man’s family, however, are more concerned about what they believe was an attempt by the British security services to recruit him as an informer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to highlight this otherwise the talk will be that he is a tout,” she said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are mindful of the potential impact searches can have on the individuals and the community. For this reason, prior to any search activity, we assess and consider the potential impact.

“During any search we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous.

"Where anyone believes we have acted inappropriately, they can contact The Police Ombudsman for NI who will fully investigate the circumstances independently.”