Police appealing information on reported stabbing in Derry

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Police received a report at around 12.15am that a man had been stabbed in the abdomen in the Stevenson Park area of the city.

“He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“One man, aged 22, has been arrested in relation to the incident, and he remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 11/12/21.”