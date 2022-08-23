News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police brand gang's stone and brick attack 'senseless'

An attack on a police vehicle by a gang of up to ten individuals - some of whom were masked - has been branded 'senseless'.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:51 pm

A police car was damaged in the Cromore Gardens area of Creggan as officers responded to a domestic incident, the PSNI said.

Damage was caused to both of the vehicle's wing mirrors and to its body work after stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe, dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area. It's fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act.

Damage was caused to both the vehicle’s wing mirrors and to its body work after stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Ex-PSNI station targeted as site for social housing

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 22/08/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Scrambler seized after reports of reckless riding

A wing mirror damaged in the gang attack.
The stone attack caused damage to the car's body work.
Some of the damage inflicted to the door of the police car.