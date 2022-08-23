Police brand gang's stone and brick attack 'senseless'

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police car was damaged in the Cromore Gardens area of Creggan as officers responded to a domestic incident, the PSNI said.

Damage was caused to both of the vehicle's wing mirrors and to its body work after stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe, dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area. It's fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 22/08/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A wing mirror damaged in the gang attack.

The stone attack caused damage to the car's body work.