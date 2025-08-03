Police probing assault in Waterside area of Derry
The reported assault is believed to have occurred at the junction of Strabane Old Road with Trench Road on Friday, August 1 at around 10.15pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that members of the public came to the assistance of the victim. If you have any information please contact 101 quoting reference 110-02/08/25”
Meanwhile in a separate appeal, PSNI are seeking information in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision, which occurred last month in the car park of Supervalu on Main Street, Eglinton.
Police have said they are seeking the driver of a grey Mercedes “which struck a stationary vehicle” on July 8 at approximately 2:45pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you can assist with enquires, or have relevant footage of the vehicle involved call 101 quoting reference number 898 08/07/25
"Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”