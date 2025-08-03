Police probing assault in Waterside area of Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 09:02 BST
Police investigating the report of an assault on a male in the Waterside have issued an appeal for information.

The reported assault is believed to have occurred at the junction of Strabane Old Road with Trench Road on Friday, August 1 at around 10.15pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that members of the public came to the assistance of the victim. If you have any information please contact 101 quoting reference 110-02/08/25”

Meanwhile in a separate appeal, PSNI are seeking information in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision, which occurred last month in the car park of Supervalu on Main Street, Eglinton.

Police have said they are seeking the driver of a grey Mercedes “which struck a stationary vehicle” on July 8 at approximately 2:45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you can assist with enquires, or have relevant footage of the vehicle involved call 101 quoting reference number 898 08/07/25

"Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

