SDLP leader Colum Eastwood branded the incident an ‘attack on the entire community’.

He was speaking after a delivery driver was hijacked at gunpoint and forced to drive to the Waterside police station.

Lisnagelvin Primary School had to close on Monday and a number of homes were evacuated as a result.

Police at the scene on Sunday night. Photo: Aodhán Roberts

Mr. Eastwood said: “This horrendous incident has shocked people in Derry and right across the North as they wake up to what's happened on Monday morning.

"Ordinary people who are getting ready to do a day’s work, children preparing for school and the community as a whole have been impacted, with significant disruption caused as a result.

“Our thoughts are with the driver who has been through a terrible ordeal and all the people affected. Nobody should be subjected to this kind of attack while out trying to earn a living.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson also slammed those responsible for the security alert.

“My thoughts are also with the man who was forced by armed men to drive a van to the local police station. This action has only served to cause huge disruption with many people being forced from their homes on a cold and wet Sunday night and children’s education being impacted as a local school is now closed today.