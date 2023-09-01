Sean Dalton's daughter Phyllis: 'The British State, as in many other cases, are trying to protect themselves...'
Mr. Dalton, aged 54, and his neighbour Sheila Lewis, aged 68, were killed instantly when they triggered an IRA booby-trap bomb while checking on a vulnerable neighbour in Kildrum Gardens on August 31, 1988.
Gerry Curran, aged 57, was badly hurt and died as a result of his injuries on March 31, 1989.
Due to their selflessness, the incident became known as the ‘Good Samaritan’ bomb.
Speaking on the 35th anniversary of her father’s death, Sean’s eldest daughter Phyllis Kealey, said her family have many questions that remain unanswered such as why a bomb was allowed to remain in a built-up area for several days, and whether or not an informer was involved.
The Dalton’s believe a fresh inquest is the only way they will get answers but the NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill will close off that avenue if it becomes law this month.
"The legacy bill is looming over us all,” said Phyllis. “What do we want? We want information. We want to know what happened, why it happened, who knew about it, how far up the scale, how much was done to protect what we believe to be an informant, and we believe we have information that can prove that there was an informant.
“The British State, as in many other cases, are trying to protect themselves...
“I don't know if the real reason behind it is to protect their veterans. I think they are looking to hide their own shameful actions.”