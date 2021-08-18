Security alert in Derry estate ends

PSNI (File pic)

A number of homes had to be evacuated during the operation in the cityside estate.

PSNI Inspector Lavery said: “We received a report yesterday evening (Tuesday 17 August) that a suspicious object in had been found outside a business in the area.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and a number of houses were evacuated while the object was examined.

“It has since been declared a hoax.”

Inspector Lavery added: “I’m keen to thank local people for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.