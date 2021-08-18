Security alert in Derry estate ends
A security alert in the Carnhill area of Derry has ended, police have confirmed.
A number of homes had to be evacuated during the operation in the cityside estate.
PSNI Inspector Lavery said: “We received a report yesterday evening (Tuesday 17 August) that a suspicious object in had been found outside a business in the area.
“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and a number of houses were evacuated while the object was examined.
“It has since been declared a hoax.”
Inspector Lavery added: “I’m keen to thank local people for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.
“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1850 of 17/08/21.”