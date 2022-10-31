Security alert that saw Derry homes evacuated 'nothing untoward'

Police attended the Glen Road following a report of a suspicious object in the area on Monday.

Announcing the end of the alert police thanked the public for their co-operation.

Inspector Craig said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object on Glen Road shortly after 9.30am today, Monday 31st October. Following examination, it has been established the object was nothing untoward, and it has been taken away for further examination.

The alert occurred on the Glen Road

"A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes. I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 451 of 31/10/22."