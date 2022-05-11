Seven valuable cows stolen by cattle rustlers

The livestock were taken at some point over the last week.

The cattle were last seen on May 3 and are believed to have been taken from Cavanlee Road sometime between then and yesterday (May 10).

They include five Charolais, one Simmental and one Limousin.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: "We would appeal to anyone who was in the area between these dates and noticed any suspicious activity involving vehicles with trailers to call us. We are also appealing to anyone who has been offered similar livestock for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with us."

Inspector McDermott added: "Rural crime can have a significant effect on the farming community. Ask yourself, how can I protect my property, livestock, home and livelihood? One of the ways to protect your farm and livestock is by checking fields where the stock are grazing; keep the hedges, fences and gates in good repair. Keep all sheds and stockyard gates closed and locked. Livestock identification is essential. Take photographs or videos of valuable animals with the brand and/or ear tags clearly visible. Maintain accurate livestock records.