Several arrests in relation to disorder in Derry over the weekend

A number of arrests have been made in relation to recent disorder which took place in the city at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “One man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm following a report of an assault in the Bonds Hill area on Monday, April 28.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Two teenage males were arrested in relation to a second report of an assault which took place in the Caw Close area Saturday, April 26. They were both arrested on suspicion of affray, and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

PSNI

“Two 18-year-old males arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Monday, April 28, following a report of criminal damage caused to a vehicle on Duke Street in the Waterside area on Sunday evening, April 27, were released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Chief Inspector Pearce continued: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we will be continuing to review all evidence, and make further arrests, in the coming days and weeks.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the incidents or has relevant footage, including dash cam, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 989 of 27/04/25.

The PSNI have asked people to come forward with information, which can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/