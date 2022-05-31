Shot fired through door as occupant approached in 'serious incident'

Significant damage was caused to the property in High Park in the incident which is believed to have occurred at around 10.30pm on Monday.

Entry to the block of flats was forced with damage caused to the front entryway.

Police enquiries have confirmed that as the male occupant came to his front door, a shot was fired through the door.

Following this, it's reported a number of masked men, some of whom are reported to have been carrying poles and bars, attacked his flat from outside by throwing bricks and other items at it, smashing windows. The assailants did not gain entry to his flat, however, the victim was struck by an object thrown through the window and he sustained a head injury.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who could have been seriously injured, or worse. We are treating this as attempted murder, at this time.

"As our enquiries continue to establish who was involved and a motive, I'm appealing to anyone with information about this despicable attack to get in touch with us. We want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night, between 10pm and 11pm, to contact us."

Detectives have been at the scene and in the area today, conducting enquiries.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2107 of 30/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/