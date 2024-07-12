'Someone could be killed': Illegal motorbikes on Derry greenway sparks warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council has warned that the illegal use of motorbikes on a Derry greenway could end in “tragedy”.

At an July Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Alex Duffy said that, in the last week, he had been “inundated” with complaints about riders on Strathfoyle greenway.

“It’s a very concerning situation,” Councillor Duffy said. “Residents and users of the greenway have had near misses; both dog walkers and people riding the bikes who’ve nearly fallen off while not wearing helmets.”

“It’s going to end up in a fatality, as it’s [happening] on a nightly basis, goes on for up to six hours, and is constantly up and down the greenway.

“Residents have been engaging with police to try and bring an end to this before there is tragedy, and I ask if the council could explore what we could do to help tackle this because it’s going to be a long summer if it continues.

“Secondly, there is a planned extension of the greenway to the top of Temple Road which then joins on with the DfI walk path.

“A suggestion from the local community groups and residents is that council, or the contractors, consider physical security on the site, because there is great concern that it could end end up being a hub for antisocial behaviour.

“There is going to be a lot of muck, and it’s going to turn into an illegal dirt track with these bikes as well, so can they consider physical security on-site?”

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said officers would be “happy to look into those issues”.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said illegal scrambler and quad bike use was “a problem we have across the city and district”.

He concluded: “We need to be looking at this in a wider picture, because there are estates and areas across the city and district that this unfortunately happens day happens day and night.”

“I have been on record before condemning people who use Galliagh as a race track so if we are going to be looking at something in relation to the Strathfoyle issues, I would argue that there will be people in different areas across the district who are facing with the same issue.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter