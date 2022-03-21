Stinger stops unroadworthy car containing drugs on border but driver escapes

The vehicle was in poor condition and contained a quantity of drugs, police have said.

The incident occurred during a vehicle checkpoint on Lifford Road shortly after 1am on Sunday morning between Strabane and Lifford.

The driver of a grey-coloured Seat Leon failed to stop for police, driving across the border into Lifford.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifford Bridge

An Garda Síochána were alerted to the vehicle, however, it failed to stop for them and drove back across the border and into Clady. Officers deployed a stinger device on Urney Road where the vehicle came to a stop, however the driver fled from the scene.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: "This vehicle had no insurance and three defective tyres, clearly not in a roadworthy condition. Our officers also found a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle.

"I want to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance, and I also want to appeal to anyone with information about the identity of the driver to call us. I would also ask anyone who may have been in these areas and captured the car on their dashcam to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 109 of 20/03/22."