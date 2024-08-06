Police in Derry have seized suspected Class A drugs and made an arrest while on patrol in the Waterside on Monday night, August 5.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 11pm, Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in Strathfoyle were alerted to a vehicle, and the way it was being driven.

Officers subsequently spoke with the male driver and conducted a search, which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The male was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and Possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.Enquiries by police also resulted in the male being arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

PSNI.

The man arrested remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

To make a report to police, call 101 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Police also encourage anyone with information or concerns about the illegal use or supply of drugs to make a report via 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org