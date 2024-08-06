Suspected Class A drugs seized and man arrested after car reported in Derry
Shortly before 11pm, Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in Strathfoyle were alerted to a vehicle, and the way it was being driven.
Officers subsequently spoke with the male driver and conducted a search, which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
The male was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and Possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.Enquiries by police also resulted in the male being arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The man arrested remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.