Suspected Class A drugs seized and man arrested after car reported in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:05 BST

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class A drugs and made an arrest while on patrol in the Waterside on Monday night, August 5.

Shortly before 11pm, Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in Strathfoyle were alerted to a vehicle, and the way it was being driven.

Officers subsequently spoke with the male driver and conducted a search, which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The male was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and Possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.Enquiries by police also resulted in the male being arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man arrested remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

To make a report to police, call 101 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Police also encourage anyone with information or concerns about the illegal use or supply of drugs to make a report via 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

