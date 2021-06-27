Suspected Class B drugs seized during operations in Derry say PSNI

Archive image

A 35 year old man was arrested in Derry on Friday on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and suspicion of possession of criminal property after a vehicle was stopped in the vicinity of Dungiven Road.

The PSNI said that following a search of the vehicle “over 11 kilograms of suspected Class B drugs and a large sum of cash was seized” along with the vehicle.

A follow-up search of a property in the city was also conducted, and police said further large sums of cash, a quantity of herbal cannabis, vacuum pack bags and scales were seized.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said on Saturday: “I believe these drugs were destined to be sold in the local community, putting a further strain on our health services and bringing about more harm to the people of the city.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about drugs criminality to contact police. However, I recognise and understand that there are some who may be reluctant to report this activity to the Police Service of Northern Ireland for various reasons. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that we will investigate all reports of crime fairly and proportionately, and where there is evidence bring this before the courts.

“We will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.”