Suspected gun and ammo recovered by PSNI in Derry, man arrested and taken to Belfast
As part of an ongoing operation, detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) stopped and searched a vehicle in the Letterkenny Road area of the city at approximately 6.45pm – recovering a suspected firearm and ammunition.
A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act 2000, and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
The suspected firearm, vehicle that was searched and other accompanying items that were seized will now be the subject of forensic testing.
Commenting, District Commander for Derry City and Strabane, Superintendent Willy Calderwood said: “Our message is clear – we are here to take guns off the streets with the aim to prevent serious harm and stop criminality in its tracks."
He said the ‘seizure and subsequent arrest is hugely significant as we believe this suspected firearm could have been potentially used in a violent attack – with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury’.
The PSNI said they carried out a number of further searches of the area as part of what they described as an ongoing operation.
“We remain grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport," said Superintendent Calderwood.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org