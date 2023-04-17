Suspected ‘petrol bomb’ attack on PSNI in predominantly unionist area of Derry

Police are appealing for information after the suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a patrol vehicle in Derry on Saturday.

The car was travelling in the Clooney Estate when a man clad in black approached the car and launched the missile at the driver’s side window.

Inspector McLaughlin said: “Officers were responding to a report in the Shearwater Way area of the city at approximately 10am this morning, Saturday, April 15, when their vehicle came under attack.

The incident occurred in the predominantly unionist mixed Clooney estate.

“A man described as being of slim build, and was dressed all in black, approached the back of the patrol car and ran towards the driver’s door before throwing an object at the driver’s side window.

“He then made off on foot. No damage was caused to the vehicle, however, what happened could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public."

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information from the public.

“It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice before doing so.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 560 of 15/04/23.”

You can submit a report using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/