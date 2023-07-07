Suspended sentence for man who assaulted partner when 17 weeks pregnant

Bishop Street Courthouse

James Donegan (27) of Drumleck Drive in Derry admitted a charge of assault and one of criminal damage that occurred on April 20, 2020.

The court heard on Friday that police received a report of the defendant shouting at his pregnant partner.

She was taken to hospital to be checked out and while there confided in a social worker that the defendant had assaulted her that morning, the court was told.

When interviewed Donegan said he came into the room and believed that the woman was texting someone and that he had tried to take the telephone from her.

The defendant told police that the injured party had stood in the doorway preventing him from leaving the room and that he had pushed her out of the road, the court was told.

He admitted that when he went downstairs in the property he had punched two holes in the wall, the court heard.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney told the court how his client had pleaded at the first opportunity.

Mr. Mooney said that he accepted that the domestic element was an aggravating factor as was the fact that the woman was pregnant at the time.

The barrister said that Donegan had shown 'regret and remorse.'