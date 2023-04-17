News you can trust since 1772
Taxi driver sustains hand injury after reported assault by fare in Derry

A taxi driver suffered a hand injury after reportedly being assaulted by a fare in Derry at the weekend.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following the reported assault on the taxi driver in Strathfoyle on Sunday night, April 16.

The taxi driver is reported to have been assaulted by a male passenger as he dropped him off in Westlake, at around 11.45pm.

The driver sustained a hand injury. Criminal damage was also caused to the driver’s car.

A taxi driver was reportedly assaulted on Sunday night.
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He remains in custody this afternoon.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or has information which may assist their enquiries to call 101, quoting reference 2098 of 16/04/23.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

