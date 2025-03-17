The Pickled Duck owners ‘devastated’ after overnight St. Patrick’s Day break-in in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 10:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Popular riverside café The Pickled Duck has been left picking up the pieces on Monday after an overnight break-in.

A window was smashed and access forced to the eatery ahead of a busy holiday trading day.

"Not a happy St. Patrick’s Day for us here on the Quay this morning. We have been broken into. We are devastated. We won't be open here until the police have completed their investigations,” the proprietors noted.

The Greenhaw outlet remains open as usual.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice