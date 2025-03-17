The Pickled Duck owners ‘devastated’ after overnight St. Patrick’s Day break-in in Derry

Popular riverside café The Pickled Duck has been left picking up the pieces on Monday after an overnight break-in.

A window was smashed and access forced to the eatery ahead of a busy holiday trading day.

"Not a happy St. Patrick’s Day for us here on the Quay this morning. We have been broken into. We are devastated. We won't be open here until the police have completed their investigations,” the proprietors noted.

The Greenhaw outlet remains open as usual.