Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PSNI Inspector Craig said that around 2.50am, it was reported that a vehicle had been stolen from a house in Blackthorn Manor.

“A short time later, shortly after 3am, it was reported that the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision in Summer Meadows View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police attended the scene, and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, possessing article with blade or point in public place, going equipped for theft, and theft.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses.

“A second male, aged 17, who made off from the scene, was apprehended by officers, and arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle.

“The arrests are also in connection with a number of other reports made to police relating to tampering with and theft from vehicles, and criminal damage to properties, in the Sevenoaks and Summer Meadows Park areas.

“Both the arrested males remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Craig added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist, or who might have any dash cam footage capturing the collision, or the vehicle being driven prior to the collision, to contact 101, and quote reference number 194 of 03/02/24.