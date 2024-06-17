Three dogs found dead and man arrested after property gutted in suspected arson attack
Detectives have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to a report of arson at residential premises in Meadow View Crescent.
Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “Shortly before 6:35pm, it was reported to police that a house was on fire in the area. No one was inside the property at the time, but three dogs were found deceased following the incident. The property was completely gutted as a result of the fire.
“A 36 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and two counts of assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1331 16/06/24.”
Reports can be submitted via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/