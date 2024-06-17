Three dogs found dead and man arrested after property gutted in suspected arson attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three dogs were found dead after fire gutted a property in Rosemount on Sunday night.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to a report of arson at residential premises in Meadow View Crescent.

Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “Shortly before 6:35pm, it was reported to police that a house was on fire in the area. No one was inside the property at the time, but three dogs were found deceased following the incident. The property was completely gutted as a result of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 36 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and two counts of assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time.

Meadow View Crescent

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1331 16/06/24.”