Torched car may have been linked to creeper-style burglary, police say

A car torched in the Galliagh area may have been linked to a creeper-style burglary in the Culmore Road area, police have said.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Police are investigating the vehicle fire and creeper-style burglary.

A vehicle on fire in a field in the Rossnagalliagh area was reported shortly before 3am on Monday, June 12.

The blaze completely destroyed the vehicle, and has been ruled as deliberate ignition by the NIFRS.

PSNI
A creeper-style burglary in the Talbot Park area was also reported on Monday, during which keys to a black Vauxhall were stolen. The vehicle was also stolen.

A line of enquiry is both incidents are linked, and the vehicle taken during the burglary is the same vehicle reported on fire.

Anyone who captured the movements of the black Vauxhall between Culmore Road and Rossnagalliagh between 11pm on Sunday and 3am on Monday is asked to call 101, reference 313 of 12/06/23.

A report can be made via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk

