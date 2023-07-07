Tree planted and buildings lit green as Derry remembers over 8,000 victims of Srebrenica genocide

The tree planting on Thursday was followed by the screening of a short film relating to the genocide while the Council offices in Strand Road were lit green to symbolise the ‘Srebrenica Flower’, the symbol of the ‘Mothers of Srebrenica’ – a survivors’ campaign group - who have fought tirelessly for truth and justice since the massacre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue said: "I am pleased that we are able to show solidarity with all those who suffered during the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The memory of what was inflicted on the Bosnian community should be kept alive so that such an event never ever happens again."

A Bosnian Muslim woman, a survivor of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, mourns near the caskets containing remains of her relatives, at the memorial cemetery in the village of Potocari, near eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, on July 11, 2022. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

The events also aim to highlight the work of the ‘Mothers of Srebrenica’ in the years since, advocating justice, acknowledgement and reconciliation.

A group of Derry and Strabane community leaders and councillors were hosted in Bosnia and Herzegovina by the Remembering Srebernica in March of this year to learn about the genocide.

They visited Sarajevo and Srebrenica and heard first-hand harrowing accounts of the genocide of over 8,000 Bosnian boys and men that took place during a three day period.

Philip McKinney, the former Alliance Councillor, is among those who visited Bosnia.

Bosnian Muslims pass by the memorial wall during a mass burial of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in the village of Potocari, near eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, on July 11, 2022. - During the collective burial, on the 27th anniversary, 50 newly identified bodies were placed in their final resting place at the Potocari memorial. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “On July 11 throughout Europe, many communities will carry out acts of remembrance for Srebrenica, the last act of genocide on European soil.

“Back in July 1995, while many of us were flying off to Cyprus, Greece and Turkey for a well earned break, a massacre was taking place 30,000 feet below us.

“Most of us in Europe, including this island, were unaware of what was happening in some far of place they had never heard of and those that were aware turned a blind eye to what was happening in Bosnia Herzegovina – a horrendous act of ethnic cleansing took place at the hands of Serb militia.

The Council offices were lit green to symbolise the Srebrenica flower.

“Men and boys, mostly Bosnian Muslims and Catholic Croats were separated from their wives, mothers, and sisters. They were marched off to be murdered at the hands of the Serb militia. Over 8,000 men and boys were murdered.

“This horrendous act of ethnic cleansing didn’t end there, the women left behind were subjected to sexual abuse.

“The UN have stated that this was an act of genocide.

“I was privileged to visit Bosnia Herzegovina and visit Srebrenica. While there we met with the Mothers of Srebrenica, who have suffered so much and yet they do not speak of retaliation or hatred, they speak only of respect for others.

“The Mothers of Srebrenica ask that we practice stand up to hatred and intolerance in our communities.”

