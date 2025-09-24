Officers from Derry City and Strabane’s District Support Team made the arrests following the search of a property in the Beechmount Village area on Wednesday. During the planned search, police seized cash, electronic items and a quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs. A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, possession with intent and being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B controlled drug. They remain in custody at this time. A police spokesperson said: "Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111." You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/