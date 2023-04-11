Police officers at Strand Road are appealing for information after two fires in the area on Monday, April 10.

The first fire was at a derelict building on the Drumahoe Road and was reported just after 7.15pm on Monday night.

The second fire was reported just before 8pm, at a building on Glenshane Road.

Police appeal

The PSNI said: “Both these fires are being treated as arson. Enquiries are underway, and police would appeal to anyone who was in either of these areas last night and saw any suspicious activity, or has information about what occurred to contact them on 101, quoting reference CW 1728 10/04/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://crowd.in/VXJTZk You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crowd.in/xHHhW3

