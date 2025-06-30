Two HGVs significantly damaged in Derry

Two Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) have been significantly damaged in an incident in Derry over the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to ‘significant criminal damage’ that is reported to have occurred between Friday, June 27, 2025 and Sunday, June 29, 2025.

“The incident occurred in the Killylane Industrial Estate, Eglinton, and significant damage was caused to two HGV vehicles.

“If you witnessed anything, or have any information in relation to this incident, please contact Police on 101 quoting CC1280 OF 29/06/2025,” a spokesperson said.