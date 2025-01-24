Two men arrested in Derry as part of Lifford assault probe released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men arrested in Derry in connection with an investigation into a serious assault in Donegal have been released, it’s been confirmed.

The men were arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by officers assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Lifford, County Donegal, on Monday.

The two men have been bailed pending further enquiries.