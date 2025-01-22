Two men arrested in Derry in Lifford assault investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested in the Derry area in connection with the investigation into a serious assault in Donegal.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch who are assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Lifford, County Donegal confirmed they have arrested two men in the Derry area.

Police also confirmed that the two men are currently in police custody at this time.