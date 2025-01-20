Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford in Donegal
Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Lifford, Co. Donegal, this morning, Monday, January 20.
Two men were seriously assaulted at a house at around 10am.
One man (aged in his 20s) was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, for treatment of serious injuries.
The second man (aged in his 60s) was brought by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of less-serious injuries.
A scene is currently held for technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.