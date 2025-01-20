Two men seriously assaulted during incident in Lifford in Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Lifford, Co. Donegal, this morning, Monday, January 20.

Two men were seriously assaulted at a house at around 10am.

One man (aged in his 20s) was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, for treatment of serious injuries.

The second man (aged in his 60s) was brought by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of less-serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

A scene is currently held for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, between 10am and 11am, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 00353 74 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

