VIDEO: Derry security alert: PSNI appeal over van hijacking
Police have thanked residents of a Derry estate after they were awoken from their beds and evacuated in the early hours of this morning due to a security alert.
The operation at Galliagh Park is still ongoing as of 10am this morning (Wednesday).
More details have emerged about the operation, which has been linked to a hijacking nearby at Bracken Park on Tuesday night.
Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently examining a suspicious vehicle in the Galliagh Park area of Derry/Londonderry.
“The area has been cordoned off and a number of residents have been evacuated to Templemore Sports Complex while officers examine the vehicle.
“This follows a report that a white Volkswagen Caddy van had been hijacked in the Bracken Park area of the city at around 9pm on Tuesday evening.
“Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience as they work to ensure their safety and would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the van being abandoned in Galliagh Park to contact them in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1847 18/01/22.
“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”