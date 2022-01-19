VIDEO: Derry security alert: PSNI appeal over van hijacking

The operation at Galliagh Park is still ongoing as of 10am this morning (Wednesday).

More details have emerged about the operation, which has been linked to a hijacking nearby at Bracken Park on Tuesday night.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently examining a suspicious vehicle in the Galliagh Park area of Derry/Londonderry.

The ongoing security operation in Galliagh Park in Derry.

“The area has been cordoned off and a number of residents have been evacuated to Templemore Sports Complex while officers examine the vehicle.

“This follows a report that a white Volkswagen Caddy van had been hijacked in the Bracken Park area of the city at around 9pm on Tuesday evening.

“Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience as they work to ensure their safety and would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the van being abandoned in Galliagh Park to contact them in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1847 18/01/22.