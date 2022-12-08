Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Annie Elizabeth Mongan (22) of no fixed abode admitted the charge of theft that occurred on dates between May 17 2021 and May 20 2021.

The court heard that police were told by the victim that she had been drinking with three other women and they had gone back to an address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She passed out and when she came round she discovered that the items including an iPhone were missing.

Police were able to trace the iPhone and went to the defendant's address and most of the items were recovered.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that the defendant was a young woman who found it difficult to abide by conditions.