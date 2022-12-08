Woman jailed in Derry for stealing iPhone after victim passed out while drinking
Derry Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday how after a woman who had been out drinking with some other women passed out she awoke to discover items valued at more than £1,000 had been stolen.
Annie Elizabeth Mongan (22) of no fixed abode admitted the charge of theft that occurred on dates between May 17 2021 and May 20 2021.
The court heard that police were told by the victim that she had been drinking with three other women and they had gone back to an address.
She passed out and when she came round she discovered that the items including an iPhone were missing.
Police were able to trace the iPhone and went to the defendant's address and most of the items were recovered.
Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that the defendant was a young woman who found it difficult to abide by conditions.
Mongan was jailed for four weeks.