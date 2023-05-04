Woman suffers ‘nasty and vicious’ assault after attempting to break up fight

The victim has her purse stolen in the attack which occurred in broad day light in Derry city centre. She required treatment by paramedics at the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses to the assault on Foyle Street in the city on Wednesday, May 3, at around 6.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who tried to break up a fight between two men is reported to have been assaulted by one of these men who kicked her.

Foyle Street

The victim was further assaulted by another woman at the scene who dragged her by her hair to the ground. The victim's purse is also reported to have been taken from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour and she remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Kyle Irvine said: "This was a vicious and nasty assault on the victim who was treated by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) at the scene.

"If you were in the area yesterday evening and witnessed this attack and can help our enquiries, call us on 101, quoting reference number 1791 of 03/05/23."

You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement Hide Ad