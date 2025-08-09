Decision to seize Gaza City 'the latest flagrant breach of international law by out-of-control Israel' says Derry Councillor

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy has condemned the latest decision by Israel to seize Gaza City as the UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave concern.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr. Murphy was speaking as the party handed over a donation for The Palestinian Medical Relief Society at the Museum of Free Derry to the Bloody Sunday Trust.

The money was raised from a community quiz in Shantallow Community Centre and donations from local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Murphy called on the international community to stand up to the continued Israeli aggression.

Sinn Féin representatives handing over a donation for The Palestinian Medical Relief Society at the Museum of Free Derry to the Bloody Sunday Trust.

He said “The situation in Gaza is becoming ever-more grave by the day. The latest announcement by Israel to approve the takeover of Gaza City is another clear example of Israel’s determination to displace and ethnically cleanse the people of Gaza.

“An out-of-control Israeli regime, aided by Britain and the US, has continued its systematic genocide and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The international community must stand up. Governments, who have spoke out of both sides of their mouths, must end their complicity in this genocide and put pressure on Israel and call for an immediate ceasefire, impose an arms embargo and end their funding for this murderous regime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Israel’s actions are in flagrant breach of international law and we must not stand by while war crimes are being committed.”

UN Secretary-General Guterres has expressed grave concern over Israel’s decision to “take control of Gaza City”, his spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson said: “This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages.

“Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions. The Secretary-General warns that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“The Secretary-General once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law. He recalls that the International Court of Justice, in its Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024, declared, inter alia, that the State of Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory - which encompasses Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem - as rapidly as possible.

"There will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution. Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.”