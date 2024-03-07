Derelict buildings a ‘blight’ and Faughan Valley blaze could have led to ‘loss of life’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr. Middleton told of how neighbouring residents of the long-disused complex in Drumahoe had to close their windows to protect them from potentially toxic smoke following the fire on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, 50 fire crew, several water-pumping appliances and a command unit were required to deal with the situation.
"The issue is serious because somebody could have lost their life, but there is a wider issue regarding dealing with derelict properties, particularly those such as the old Faughan Valley site,” said the local DUP MLA who raised the matter at Stormont.
He warned that residents were told to keep their windows shut and stay in their property whilst fire crews dealt with the situation.
"Had there been an incident anywhere else in the city, the fire crews, which are already stretched, would have struggled to deal with it,” he said.
Derelict properties represented a ‘blight on all our communities’, he added.
"There is serious frustration, particularly among residents who live near to those properties, with the speed at which these issues can be dealt with.
"The Faughan Valley site has been sitting vacant for well over a decade, yet we are seeing no progress. Over the next number of weeks, I will encourage not only all those public bodies to show leadership in dealing with derelict properties but investors, including private investors, to come forward with ideas to improve our communities.”