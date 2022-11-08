The 25-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act by the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in the Derry area.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for interview.

PSNI Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “Today’s arrest and searches are part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity and a number of items have been seized and removed for further examination.

The bonfire in Meenan’s Square on August 15.DER2233GS – 031 (file picture)

“Enquiries are still ongoing into this incident, which was reported on Monday 15th August.

"Anyone with information, or who may have captured footage which may assist enquiries, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.