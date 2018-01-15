Derry bracing itself for snow, ice and gales over next few days

Derry and the wider North West region is bracing itself for several days of cold and in some instances, dangerous, weather.

Weather warnings have been issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office.

The first weather warning is for snow and ice. It started at 3:00pm on Monday and is valid until 6:00pm on Wednesday.

The second and final warning is for wind. It is valid from 9:00pm on Wednesday until 1:00pm on Thursday.

The temperature is expected to be approximatelty 0°C over the coming days but variables such as the windchill factor will see the feels like temperature dip to -6°C on Tuesday evening.

It's expected to remain cold until the weekend when the temperature is expected to return to normal.

Gale-force winds of up to 80mph are expected to land in Derry between Wednesday and Thursday.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

