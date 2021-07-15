Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 18.8%

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (18.8%) during week 27, the week to July 11. This was a rise from 15.6% the week previous.

The north's proportion positive in week 27 was 11.8%, an increase from 8.3% in week 26. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 ( December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 27 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.