Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 18.8%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 18.8% per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published this afternoon.
The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (18.8%) during week 27, the week to July 11. This was a rise from 15.6% the week previous.
The north's proportion positive in week 27 was 11.8%, an increase from 8.3% in week 26. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 ( December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 27 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.
The case rates increased in all areas in week 27 compared to week 26, apart from in Fermanagh and Omagh, which saw a decrease. Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 27 compared to other Local Government Districts (385.8 per 100,000 population). The overall rate for the north increased from 139.9 to 197.9 per 100,000 population between weeks 26 and 27.