Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 784 cases per 100k and remains lowest in north

Between January 31 and February 6, there were 1,184 cases giving a seven day rate of 784 per 100,000, down slightly from 832 on Friday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,783), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,691), Ards & North Down (1,527), Belfast (1,485), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,478), Mid & East Antrim (1,351), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,328), Mid Ulster (1,245), Fermanagh & Omagh (947) and Causeway Coast & Glens (862).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,366.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 5 and February 6 was 150.

In total 51,633 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.