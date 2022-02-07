Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 784 cases per 100k and remains lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 784 cases per 100,000 and remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 31 and February 6, there were 1,184 cases giving a seven day rate of 784 per 100,000, down slightly from 832 on Friday.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,783), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,691), Ards & North Down (1,527), Belfast (1,485), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,478), Mid & East Antrim (1,351), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,328), Mid Ulster (1,245), Fermanagh & Omagh (947) and Causeway Coast & Glens (862).
The average rate for the north is 1,366.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 5 and February 6 was 150.
In total 51,633 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,294 have been administered in BT48 and 122,527 have been administered in BT47 - 240,821 in total in Derry